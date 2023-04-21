Crisis in Rwanda Football Federation As Secretary General Also Resigns

Last evening, Muhire Henry Brulart announced that he is stepping down from his position as the Secretary General of the local football governing body (FERWAFA) a day after his boss Nizeyimana Mugabo Olivier resigned citing personal reasons.

Muhire, who has been assuming the position at FERWAFA since January 6th, 2022, explained that ‘personal reasons’ are behind his resignation.

This decision he made, comes after there have been a couple of missmanagement and internal problems in Ferwafa for some days now.

It seems there is a crisis in the federation since it’s not only the two big men who tendered their resignation.

The administration and finance manager Mr Iraguha David, Commissioner in charge of legal Matters Me UWANYILIGIRA Delphine and Habiyakare Chantal all stepped down.

Since taking over as secretary general so many things have been disagreed and controversial to the members of the federation that led to much criticisms following some of the decisions he made.