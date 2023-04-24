Gen. Muhoozi In Rwanda for Birthday Celebration

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda is in Rwanda for 49 BirthDay Celebration according to his social media platforms.

His Birthday will be held today, Monday April 24, in Kigali where he expects to have President Paul Kagame among distinguished guests.

Gen Kainerugaba, a Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Special Operation, landed at Kigali International Airport aboard Uganda Airlines, April 23, 2023, accompanied by a group of officials including Ugandan Ministers.

Uganda’s Chimpreports newspaper reported that among those accompanying Gen Muhoozi, were the Minister of Justice of Uganda, Norbert Mao, the Minister of Security, Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, Kitgum District woman MP, Lillian Aber and Andrew Mwenda, the Spokesperson for Gen Muhoozi’s activities especially in renowned MK Movement.

At the Kigali International airport in Kanombe, Gen Muhoozi was received by the Chief of Republican Guards, Maj Gen Willy Rwagasana and the Spokesperson of the Rwanda Defence Force, Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga.

In 2022, Gen Muhoozi’s 48th birthday celebration was held in Kampala and was attended by President Paul Kagame.

Gen. Muhoozi is going to celebrate his birthday in Rwanda after announcing that citizens of Rwanda and Uganda are proud of the good relations between the two countries.

He announced this at a thanksgiving event ‘named Rukundo Egumeho’ held in Kabale district in south western Uganda where citizens of both countries met to celebrate the re-opening of the border between two countries and resumption of vibrant activity at Gatuna Border Post.

Part of the activities included a friendly football game played between Kigezi Select and Gicumbi FC at Kigezi High School playground hosted in Kabale District. The game ended with a 4-2 score in favour of the Ugandan side.

Dozens of musicians from both Rwanda and Uganda, including Massamba Intore, Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, will perform at the birthday.

In March 2022, the Gatuna Border Post between Rwanda-Uganda, located in Gicumbi District, was officially fully reopened after three years of closure, following different discussions between both countries mainly backed by Kainerugaba.

Gen Muhoozi is considered as one of the people who played a role in refreshing the relationship between Rwanda and Uganda, after a period of dormancy.