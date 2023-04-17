President Kagame Expected In Guinea

President Paul Kagame is expected to arrive in Conakry, Guinea for a two-day state visit beginning today, April 17 to 18, as part of his visit to West Africa.

The Head of State will arrive in Guinea from Benin, where he was for a two-day state visit with the First Lady, Jeannette Kagame.

The visit was due to take place between April 16 and 17 but it was pushed forward by a day due to a busy schedule. In the capital Conakry, streets are draped with billboards welcoming President Kagame to the country.

“Due to last minute constraints, the official visit to the Republic of Guinea of H.E. Paul KAGAME, initially scheduled for April 16 and 17, is postponed to April 17 and 18, 2023,” the Guinea Presidency announced.

At Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport, President Kagame will be welcomed by the President of the Transition, President of the CNRD and Head of State, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya.

According to sources, the two countries will discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation through trade, military cooperation, governance and other strategic areas, as Rwanda continues to strengthen mutual ties with West African countries.

President Kagame has previously said that Rwanda was looking to cooperate with several countries, especially in West Africa, to strengthen security and stability, through military cooperation.

Guinea, like Benin, faces terrorism and insecurity threats, posed by Islamist groups threatening to overrun Burkina Faso while uncertainty continues to linger in the region. The full details of the visit are yet to be revealed.

In Cotonou, President Kagame said that there are no limits as to what African countries can do together to address the challenges they face, including insecurity, reiterating that Rwanda is ready to play her role.