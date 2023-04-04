President Ruto Arrives In Rwanda For Two-Day State Visit

President William Ruto of Kenya arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday for a two-day State visit, on the invitation of President Paul Kagame.

The Kenya leader arrived in Kigali a few minutes to 1pm and was received by President Kagame at Urugwiro Village where the national anthems of the two countries were played by the army and police bands, before President Ruto inspected a guard of honour.

By press time, the two Heads of State were expected to hold talks on different topics of mutual interest and cooperation, including the Northern Corridor integration projects, food security, innovation and ICT, health and education. Six agreements will be signed in different areas of cooperation.

The visit is further expected to enhance trade and commerce cooperation within the East Africa Community (EAC) and the African continent, as the two leaders re-affirm their commitment to EAC integration and the Africa Continental Free Trade area (ACFTA) cooperation for trade and economic growth.

Regional peace and security will also feature in the discussions that will culminate in the the signing of bilateral agreements.

The two Heads of State were expected to address a press conference.