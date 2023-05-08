Disaster Management: Cabinet Approves Emergency Response Plan Following Recent Rains

An extraordinary meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, at Urugwiro Village on Monday, approved an emergency response plan to support people in parts of Western, Northern and Southern provinces, following the floods and landslides that affected the said areas, claiming the lives of 130 people.

The Cabinet expressed condolences and sympathy to families who lost loved ones, those injured, and people that had to relocate from their homes due to floods and landslides.

“The Cabinet approved an emergency response plan aimed at reinforcing efforts to provide urgent relief to affected communities and instructed concerned Institutions to implement the plan without delay,” a cabinet statement reads.

The Cabinet urged communities in flood-affected areas to exercise caution and be extra vigilant, as more rains may be expected in the coming days.

“Citizens arc requested to follow instructions provided by local authorities including maintaining hygiene and sanitation standards in order to prevent potential disease outbreaks,” it added.

The cabinet meeting appreciated messages of condolences and solidarity from Rwandans, friends, and partner states, as well as gestures of support from citizens and various partners who have reached out since the torrential rains which occurred between May 3 and 4, causing immeasurable damage.

As a result, the Cabinet approved the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Policy, which will also set guidelines on how the government responds to disasters.

In the same meeting, the cabinet approved the law paving way for the ratification of the Credit Agreement between the lnatituto de Credito Oficial and the Republic of Rwanda, relating to the credit for Kayonza II Irrigation and Integrated Watershed Management Project, phase 11.

The meeting also approved the draft law approving a ratification of the Financing Agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the International Development Association, relating to the credit for the Stunting Prevention and Reduction Project.

Similarly, the cabinet approved the draft law approving the ratification of the Grant Agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the International Development Association acting as Administrator of the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Scaling up Nutrition and the Early Learning Partnership Multi-Donor Trust Fund, relating to the Stunting Prevention and Reduction Project.

The cabinet also passed the draft law approving a ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the Republic of Benin for Double Taxation Avoidance, as well as the draft law approving the ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the Czech Republic for Double Taxation Avoidance.

