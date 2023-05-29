PHOTOS: President Kagame Attends Swearing-In Of Nigeria’s President Tinubu

President Paul Kagame on Monday joined fellow Heads of State as well as other leaders and dignitaries from across the African Continent and beyond for the swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos governor who is credited for turning around Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, during his reign, was sworn in as the country’s fifth president, taking over from Muhammadu Buhari.

Other African leaders who attended the colourful ceremony , including President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Paul Biya of Cameroon, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, Alassane Ouattara, Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Patrice Talon of Benin and the Prime Minister of Gabon, Billy By-Nze,among others.

In his inaugural speech, President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to bury political differences and join him in a new journey of healing, nation-building and economic prosperity.

Speaking after taking the oath of office and allegiance administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Kayode Ariwoola, at the Eagles Square, Abuja, Tinubu pledged to be a president for all, irrespective of the circumstances of history and political differences.

Before Tinubu took the stage for the oath of office, the country’s chief justice administered similar oaths on Vice President Kashim Shettima, a statement from the office of the president signed by a member of the presidential media team, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz said.

The president, who was symbolically dressed in the national colours of green and white, charged Nigerians not to allow the opportunity for greater development of the country to slip away.

“Our constitution and laws give us a nation on paper. We must work harder at bringing these noble documents to life by strengthening the bonds of economic collaboration, social cohesion, and cultural understanding. Let us develop a shared sense of fairness and equity.

“The South must not only seek good for itself but must understand that its interests are served when good comes to the North. The North must see the South likewise.

“Whether from the winding creeks of the Niger Delta, the vastness of the northern savannah, the boardrooms of Lagos, the bustling capital of Abuja, or the busy markets of Onitsha, you are all my people. As your president, I shall serve with prejudice toward none but compassion and amity towards all,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat fellow contenders – Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi had 6,101,533 votes to come third and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes.

Atiku, PDP, Obi and the Labour Party have vowed to continue challenging Tibubu’s win in courts of law.

