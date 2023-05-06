Rubavu District Mayor Dismissed

Rubavu district council in the Western province has dismissed the mayor Ildephonse Kambogo following failure to fulfill his duties, especially in terms of humanitarian support to the citizen, the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency has reported.

Kambogo is dismissed in the middle of a calamity of floods and landslides that befell the Western and Northern Province early this month, killing 131 people and destroying several properties, infrastructure and crops.

His district was severely hit with nearly 30 victims.

News has it that the mayor made serious mistakes in the rescue efforts, and especially in the burial logistics.

He would have been warned that what he did was inhuman when the issue was noted by senior officials who include the Prime Minister Doctor Edouard Ngirente on May 3rd.

Meanwhile, rescue and humanitarian support continues in the affected districts