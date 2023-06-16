Amavubi Enter Camp In Gisagara, Ahead Of Mozambique Clash

The Rwandan National Football team “Amavubi Stars” on Thursday arrived safely in Gisagara district, Southern Province, where they are camping ahead of their game against Mozambique in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) qualifiers will take place on Sunday.

Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars are residing at Motana Hotel, some kilometres from Huye International Stadium, where they are training as part of the final preparations to play against Mozambique Mambas in a crucial game.

Carlos Alós’s boys are all healthy and in good as they will be looking to overcome Mozambique and bag three points to restore the country’s hopes of qualifying to the AFCON finals in Cote d’Ivoire slated in January 2024.

After four group stage games, Mozambique ‘Mambas’ are ranked third with 4 points after sharing spoils with Rwanda in a 1-1 draw, defeating Benin 1-0, and losing 1-0 to Senegal.

Rwanda is ranked fourth and last in Group L with only 2 points, the group led by Senegal, Benin in second, Mozambique in third and then Rwanda.

A game of numbers and calculations

In the last five featured games, Rwanda and Mozambique won two games each while they drew 1.

Rwanda did not win any of their last four matches in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifications and they won no home games at Huye International Stadium in the same campaign.

Mozambique is in mixed form in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifications, and they won one away game during this campaign as we mentioned. As expected, the Mambas landed safely in Rwanda tonight where they headed directly to Huye District.

The game is scheduled on 18th June 2023, at Huye International Stadium.