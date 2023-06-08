Amavubi Enter Residential Camp Ahead of 2023 Afcon Qualifiers.

Rwanda football national team “Amavubi stars” entered residential camp today to prepare the 2023 AFCON qualifiers match against Mozambique that is set to take place at Huye International Stadium on 18th June 2023.

After forfeit against Benin, Amavubi stars will be looking to overcome Mozambique and bag three points to restore the country’s hopes of qualifying to the AFCON finals in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

Amavubi Stars head coach Spanish Carlos Alos Ferrer last week announced a 28-man provisional squad where all selected players joined the camp today except some from outside of the country.

The squad includes new faces such as Al Wahda striker Patrick Mutsinzi, defender Noe Uwimana who plays for Philadelphia Union in the United States and Rukinzo FC and midfielder Danny Ndikumana who snubbed Burundi to switch his nationality to Rwanda.

Amavubi will hold daily training sessions at Kigali Pelé Stadium from today up to June 14, two days before traveling to camp in Huye on 14th June.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Fiacre Ntwali (AS Kigali), Pierre Ishimwe (APR) and Adolphe Hakizimana (Rayon Sports).

Defenders: Fitina Ombalenga (APR), Ally Serumogo (SC Kiyovu), Noel Uwimana (Philadelphia Union), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Jimmy Ange Mutsinzi (JERV), Abdul Rwatubyaye (Rayon Sports), Thierry Manzi (AS Kigali), Faustin Usengimana (Al Qasim SC) and Aimable Nsabimana (SC Kiyovu).

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana (Denze), Steve Rubanguka (Zimbru Chrisnau), Hakim Sabaho (Lille), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandviken), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR), Samuel Gueullette (Raal La Louvierre) and Rafael York (Geffle IF).

Forwards: Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police), Didier Mugisha (Police), Patrick Mutsinzi (Al Wahda), Abeddy Biramahire (US Songo), Innocent Nshuti (APR), Gilbert Mugisha (APR) and Danny Ndikumana (Rukinzo).