Who Is The New RDF Deputy Spokesperson?

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has acquired a new Deputy Military Spokesperson, to deputise Brig. Gen Ronald Rwivanga. President Paul Kagame, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of RDDF appointed Lt. Col Simon Kabera as Deputy Military Spokesperson on Thursday.

A brief statement from RDF said the appointment takes immediate effect. Lt. Col Kabera has served in different capacities, including as a board member of Rwanda Military Hospital (RMH) since January 2019. Before that, he served under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In UNMISS, Lt. Col Kabera was appointed the Deputy Public Information Officer of the mission, among other roles. When he is not on duty, he is a gospel singer and is also know for his ministry.

A staunch born again and a member of ADEPR Church, Kabera has done a number of inspirational gosppel songs including “Mfashe inanga”, “Munsi yawo”, “Ukwiye amashimwe”, “Hejuru y’ubwenge” and “Turi abana b’Imana”, among others.