Rwanda-Uganda Meet Over Border Security Matters

Rwanda and Uganda security officials have convened the second high-profile cross-border meeting to resolve existing bottlenecks on the borders between the two states.

The one-day meeting which opened in Nyagatare district, Eastern Province, on May 6, 2024, in Nyagatare district, Eastern Rwanda; follows the first of its kind that was held in December 2023 in Kabale district, in Western Uganda.

It was hosted by Clementine Mukeka, the Rwanda Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary and Ambassador Julius Kivuna, the Head for Regional Peace and Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs-Uganda; and attended by officials from security, migration and local government on both sides.

Rwanda and Uganda agreed to reopen their Gatuna border post in 2022 ending a three-year frosty relations between the two neighbours and East African Member States.

The Nyagatare meeting will focus on ways to further strengthen cooperation between Rwanda and Uganda, ease cross-border movements and facilitate trade between the two countries but also review progress made in implementing recommendations made at the Kabale meet.

In her welcome remarks, Mukeka thanked the Ugandan side for their hospitality during the previous meeting and welcomed the delegation to feel at home while in Nyagatare (Rwanda).

Mukeka stated that the meeting is a powerful testament of a shared commitment to peaceful, fruitful and prosperous Rwanda – Uganda relations and will be an opportunity to work together, share information, coordinate efforts to build a more secure environment for both peoples and promote sustainable development across the borders.

“Today’s gathering also presents a good opportunity to assess progress, pinpoint areas for improvement, and collectively chart a course of action,” Mukeka said.

“I would like for this meeting to be the opportunity to come up with a strong updated plan of action — one that is time bound and measurable to be accountable to each other,” she added.

Mukeka also encouraged all participants to actively engage in open discussions and exchange ideas freely.

On behalf of the Ugandan side, Ambassador Julius Kivuna appreciated the warm welcome to Rwanda and especially in a historical area where the late Major Fred Gisa Rwigema announced the beginning of Rwanda’s liberation struggle.

Kivuna said that through open and transparent dialogue both sides can work together to address any challenges that exist along the shared borders.

Kivuna noted that this meeting will be an opportunity to reflect on the previous aspects such as immigration, customs, health, security and border mapping/ demarcation.

“Our commitment to collaboration and cooperation with you, our Rwandan counterparts, has only strengthened and I am confident that our partnership will continue to flourish in the years to come,” Kivuna said.

With the help of their technical and working teams, both Rwanda and Uganda are expected to jointly make presentations of the progress made on the recommendations made in Kabale.