New RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Army Chief of Staff Assume Responsibilities

The newly appointed RDF Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lt Gen Mubarakh MUGANGA and RDF Army Chief of Staff (ACOS) Maj Gen Vincent NYAKARUNDI have officially assumed their responsibilities today after a handover ceremony that took place at RDF headquarters in Kimihurura.

The handover and takeover took place in the presence of selected RDF General and Senior Officers.

This comes after major changes that were made by President Paul Kagame on June 5 in the defence, military and security apparatus, appointing a new defence minister and army head among others.