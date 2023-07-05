China and Africa Youth Meet in Hunan

The promising future of China-Africa cooperation cannot be accomplished without the innovation and creativity of youth. Themed “Stimulate Enterprising Spirit for Innovative Development”, the China-Africa Youth Forum on Innovation & Entrepreneurship was held at the Changsha International Conference Center on June 30.

Xu Xiao, Vice President of All-China Youth Federation, Amakobe Sande, Representative of UNICEF China, Zhou Haibing, Vice Governor of Hunan Provincial People’s Government and Acting Mayor of Municipal People’s Government, Rahamantalla M.Osman, Permanent Representative of the African Union Office China, and Nizar Ben Néji, Minister of Communication Technology of Tunisia attended the forum and delivered speeches. Dong Xia, Deputy Secretary-General of All-China Youth Federation, Wang Guishu, Secretary of the Party Group and Executive Vice Chairman of the Hunan Provincial Science and Technology Association, Tan Yong, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area (Changsha High-tech Zone), Secretary of CPC Yuelu District Committee, Li Zhichao, Secretary of the Communist Youth League of Hunan Provincial Committee, and He Zhaohui, Director of the Administrative Committee of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area (Changsha High-tech Zone), Chief of Yuelu District People’s Government, attended the event. The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was attended by about 200 guest and youth representatives from China and Africa.

Xu Xiao points out in his speech that innovation and entrepreneurship are key areas of China-Africa cooperation, whose promising future is inseparable from the innovation and creativity of young people. The All-China Youth Federation will work with youth organizations in Africa to build China-Africa youth innovation and entrepreneurship projects under the “Belt and Road” initiative, establish partnership, as well as give top priority to youth development, so that Chinese and African youth can invigorate global development and progress.

Amakobe Sande, in her speech, notes that youth are the main drivers of entrepreneurship and innovation, and promoting youth innovation and entrepreneurship has never been more important. She hopes that taking this forum as an opportunity, China and Africa can hold more dialogues to unleash the potential of young people in China and Africa and serve as an important engine of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Zhou Haibing states that Hunan is building a youth-development-friendly cities in full swing, making the city more friendly to youth, youth more productive in the city, and allowing more intelligent resources and innovative elements to gather in Hunan. People from all walks of life, including young people from China and Africa, are welcomed to invest and start business in Hunan. Hunan will provide the most favorable policies, the best services and environment, so that more young people from China and Africa who aspire to innovate and start business can build their dreams in Hunan, and contribute to the in-depth China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Rahamtalla Osman says in his speech that China has committed to continuing China-Africa youth exchange programs, promoting youth employment and capacity building, and sharing its experience in poverty alleviation in both the Beijing Action Plan and the Dakar Action Plan of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. As a long-standing partner of the African Union and its member states, China plays a key role in empowering African youth development.

Nizar Ben Néji states in his speech that China’s entrepreneurial dynamism and advanced technology have won worldwide recognition. Tunisia can draw much useful experience from China and looks forward to building a strong and stable partnership with China, which will be conducive to achieving a common vision of mutual benefit and win-win results.

The “Youth Stories in China-Africa Innovation and Entrepreneurship” was released in the forum. The Hunan Youth Federation and the China-Africa Youth Federation signed a cooperation agreement, and representatives of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area and the Communist Youth League of Hunan Provincial Committee inaugurated the Xiangjiang New Area China-Africa Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base.

The Forum is one of series events of the Third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. Sponsored by All-China Youth Federation, the forum is organized by Changsha Municipal People’s Government, Administrative Committee of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area and Hunan Youth Federation, and co-organized by Commerce Bureau of Changsha City, Commerce and Market Supervision Bureau of Administrative Committee of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, and Changsha Youth Federation.