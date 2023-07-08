ICYMI: Kagame Calls for Africa-Caribbean Accountable Leadership 

On July 4, president Paul Kagame started a visit in the Caribbean region after a stopover in Dakar, Senegal where he met with his counterpart President Macky Sall.

He thereafter headed to the Caribbean nations in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago where he delivered a keynote address to leaders of Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Kagame, who is the chairman of the Commonwealth, was invited as a special guest at the 45th Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community which was also celebrating a happy 50th anniversary.At the meeting Kagame said: “The history of my country shows that no matter how bad things are, nothing is beyond repair, and there is always a way forward. The turning point starts with the leaders in the country, and the wider region, at different levels, coming together to forge a new, unified path. When that process begins to occur, then external support can be part of the solution, instead of being part of the problem.”

President Kagame also commented on the geopolitical interests that underpin the international system, which he said will not change easily but also doesn’t call for blaming others for their own problems instead a need for each country to be accountable to its people.

“The starting point here is how we govern our own individual countries, striving to be the best we can be with a culture of accountability. Let’s come together as Africans and the Caribbean and do the best we can for ourselves and our people,” Kagame said.

Kagame stated that if all are determined to join forces, there is no one who can impede that and most importantly since it will benefit everyone.

STATEMENT ON HAITI

Heads of Government deliberated over the complex crisis enveloping Haiti, and expressed their grave concern over the deep humanitarian, security and governance crises.

In that regard, they noted the need for the immediate creation of a Humanitarian and Security Stabilization Corridor under the mandate of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution, and agreed to seek support from international partners to help finance its establishment and the strengthening of security in Haiti.

Heads of Government were of the view that approaches should be made to Rwanda, Kenya and other willing international partners to support the strengthening of the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the establishment of the corridor.

On the sidelines of the CARICOM meeting, President Kagame met with Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry of Haiti, for discussions on potential solutions to address the security challenges impeding Haiti’s progress.

Kagame also met with Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley to discuss fast progress made in operationalizing key areas of cooperation agreed upon during his visit to Barbados last year.

President Kagame also met with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness for discussion on the progress of the bilateral agreements signed during President Kagame’s visit to Jamaica in April last year.

Kagame was also invited, among other leaders, to a dinner hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley held at the Diplomatic Center at the Prime Minister’s residence.

This Friday, President Kagame also attended the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of Bahamas and the independence Gala hosted by Prime Minister, Philip Davis of the Bahamas and his spouse- Mrs. Ann Marie Davis.