Miheso, Abogo & Engolo close to finalising Muhazi United move

Muhazi United Football Club are signing Kenyan international Clifton Miheso Ayisi and two Cameroonians, including goalkeeper Pierre Sylvain Abogo and forward Donald Aba’a Engolo, on a two-year deal.

Miheso, 30, will join the Rwamagana-based side from the Kenyan outfit Police. Throughout his spell at Police FC, he had a remarkable 2021/22 campaign, finishing second in the Golden Boot race and losing out on the award to Derrick Otanga by one goal.

Prior to joining Kenya Police, the right-footed midfielder spent two successful seasons with Kenyan giants Gor Mahia between 2019 and 2021.

The former Sofapaka and AFC Leopards player also played in Europe, where he featured for the Portuguese third-tier club CO Montijo for six months.

Abogo, who recently featured for Cameroonian second-tier side Tonnerre Yaoundé, was once considered one of the best young shot-stoppers in Cameroon. The 25-year-old has already played for Cameroon U23s and was summoned for the Cameroon senior team, however, he was an unused substitute.

The 19-year-old forward Aba’a Engolo is anticipated to bolster Muhazi United’s front line, which had a difficult time scoring goals during the last season.

KT Press has learnt that the three international players, who have fully reached agreements with Rwanda’s top flight club, are expected to arrive in Rwanda on Friday, July 21, to put a pen to paper.

These signings come after Romeo Louis Nduwimana penned a two-year contract extension with Muhazi United. The Burundian striker had a stellar six-month with the club last season, scoring six goals since joining in January from Bujumbura City of Burundi.

The club’s head coach Emmanuel Ruremesha also recently extended his stay at the Rwamagana & Kayonza-sponsored club until 2025.

Muhazi United, formerly Rwamagana City, have tasked Ruremesha with placing the team in the top eight in the forthcoming campaign after attaining the assignment given before the start of last season of keeping the team in the first division.