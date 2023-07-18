New Update on Rwanda, Uganda Standard Gauge Railway Project Emerge

Most awaited standard gauge railway connecting Rwanda to Uganda and further to Kenya could be a project both country have brought back on the table after a couple of years without update.

An update from a meeting between Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente and his counterpart Robinah Nabbanja of Uganda who is in the country for Women Deliver Conference means that something is in the making.

Professor Nshuti Manasseh, Minister of State in Charge of East Africa told the media yesterday, that discussions on this northern corridor project are ongoing.

“We have agreed that we should start a thorough study for the Kampala-Kigali standard gauge railway. We want to connect to Mombasa port(Kenya) via Uganda,” Prof. Nshuti said.

The Minister further said, that the existing project of the railway from Osaka(Tanzania) to Kigali, an area known as central corridor is also ongoing.

Meanwhile, Nshuti Manasseh revealed that Rwanda has already completed purchase of electricity from Uganda, which he said, it’s a good deal and cost effective.