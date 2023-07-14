Transfer News: Nsabimana, Madjaliwa and Bbaale Complete Rayon Sports Move

Rayon Sports have announced the signing of Rwandan international Aimable Nsabimana from their bitter rival, Kiyovu Sports, for one season.

The 26-year-old center-back recently parted ways with the Mumena-based side after a one-season stint, in which he had a standout campaign and helped the team finish second in the 2022/23 league with 63 points.

The former APR and Police defender is undoubtedly regarded as one of the best center-backs playing in the local league. He will play alongside other outstanding Rayon Sports defenders such as Mitima Isaac, who recently penned a two-year contract extension with the club, and Abdul Rwatubyaye.

Nsabimana is Rayon Sports’ fifth signing in this summer transfer window, following his Kiyovu teammate Ally Serumogo who recently inked a two-year deal with the Blues and Whites. The centre-back is also anticipated to fill Samuel Ndizeye’s shoes, who left the side for Police FC.

The Peace Cup champions added Ugandan shot-stopper Simon Tamale and Hakim Bugingo to their rosters from Ugandan outfit Maroon FC and Gasogi United, respectively. They also brought back Moroccan wonderkid Youssef Rharb on a one-year deal.

Rayon Sports, who are gearing up to represent Rwanda at the forthcoming CAF Confederation Cup, have also reached agreements with three international players, including Burundian midfielder Moussa Aruna Madjaliwa, who has put a pen on paper for a two-year contract from Burundi’s Bumamuru FC.

Additionally, Congolese Jonathan Ifunga Ifasso and Villa’s Charles Bbaale have also agreed to personal terms with the Rwandan giants. The forwards will commit to the club for two years.

Menawhile, the Blues and Whites also extended assistant coach Claude Rwaka’s contract for one more year, until 2024.

The former Kiyovu Sports assistant coach will work alongside Yamen Zelfani, a Tunisian tactician who was recently appointed Rayon Sports head coach, in the upcoming campaign.

Rwaka was Francis Haringingo’s assistant last season, who departed the club by mutual consent after helping them win the 2023 Peace Cup.