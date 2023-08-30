ACP Boniface Rutikanga Replaces Outspoken John Bosco Kabera As Police Spokesperson

Assistant Commissioner of Police Boniface Rutikanga has been appointed Commissioner for Public Relations and Media of Rwanda National Police (RNP) and therefore Police spokesperson replacing Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera.

Until his new appointment, Rutikanga served as Commissioner for Peace Support Operations.

Before that, he had served as deputy spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police.

The outgoing CP Kabera, has now been named the Commissioner for Infrastructure Security and Private Security Providers (ISPSP).

CP Kabera, who occupied the position since October 2018, did quiet a lot in handling comms, especially during the difficult times of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Specifically, CP Kabera was popularly known for his campaign themes like Gerayo Amahoro program, for road safety, Guma-Murugo challenge during the lock down of Covid-19, noise pollution reduction and so on.

In Gerayo Amahoro program, Kabera has been appearing in different churches delivering the message.