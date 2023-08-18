Catholic Church Seeks Rwf 3.5 Billion for Kibeho Sanctuary Extension

The Roman Catholic Church in Rwanda is seeking Rwf 3.5 billion for expropriation to pave away for expansion of Kibeho, a place of apparitions and pilgrimage site.

Monsignor Celestin Hakizimana, the Bishop of Gikongoro, on Assumption Day-August 15 reminded the huge gathering at Kibeho, that a fundraising campaign is underway to seek the money which is meant to expropriate land owners on 10.5 hectares.

They are meant for 21 projects which vary from two mega churches with 10,000 sitter capacity and an open space for 100,000 people, chapels, libraries, and the face-lift of the fountain of Our Lady of Kibeho.

At this fountain in the foothill, he said, the street will be expanded and an electric carrier installed for the transport of the elderly who cannot walk downhill. According to the Bishop, there will be as many chapels that the church will be able to hold three services simultaneously in Kinyarwanda, English and French if needed be. The chapels will also have space for individual contemplation.

“The projects will even feature the construction of a home for one of the Virgin Mary seer who is still at Kibeho sanctuary Natalie Mukamazimpaka,” said the bishop.

Dr. Emmanuel Murwanashyaka, the Nyaruguru district mayor therefore requests the private sector to also bring in their contribution and build hotels for the place which welcomes at least 2000 visitors daily, without counting some 50,000 pilgrims for the Assumption day and Apparition anniversary(November 28) respectively.