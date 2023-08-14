Meeting President Kagame, A Dream Come True- Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian artiste Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack a.k.a Diamond Platnumz has shared his excitement to perform in Kigali, in front of a man he admires, President Paul Kagame.

At the launch of Giants of Africa Festival, August 13, Diamond performed alongside Rwandan-British choreographer Cherrie Silver among other celebrities, but for him, he said he was the luckiest of all.

Performing at BK Arena in front of thousands of fans, he said, was a dream come true. But most especially, having President Kagame in the audience was awesome.

“When you come to Rwanda, right away you fall in love with the country due to its peace, cleanliness and order in all things. Your Excellency, I am proud of you. Trust me we love you, we love you so much,” he said.

Before winding up the performance, Diamond were surprised with a beautiful gift by founder of Giants of Africa, Masai Ujili who gifted him with a jersey with a drawing of ‘Simba’, a Swahili word for ‘Lion’ which is dominant in his songs.

Launched on Sunday, Augist 13, the Giants of Africa Festival which falls on the 20th anniversary will run for one week in the capital Kigali, including several entertainment and Sports activities.