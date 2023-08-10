More Changes in Northern Province: Mugabowagahunde Appointed New Governor

President Paul Kagame has appointed Maurice Mugabowagahunde new governor of Northern Province replacing Dancille Nyirarugero who has served in this capacity since March 2021.

Mugabowagahunde, a seasoned civil servant worked for several years at the former institute of national museums of Rwanda. In October 2021, he was appointed as Executive Director Research and Policy Department at the Ministry of National Unity and Civic engagement-Minubumwe.

Maurice Mugabowagahunde has a master’s degree in Archaeology obtained at University of Bergen (Norway) in 2011. He is currently completing his PhD thesis in archaeology at the same University. He also has a Bachelor’s degree in History obtained from the National University of Rwanda in 2007. He has an experience of more than 15 years as a researcher, both nationally and internationally.

He conducted several historical, archaeological and ethnographic research for the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy where he worked as a researcher in History, Archaeology and Anthropology. He also conducted archaeological surveys and excavations in Rwanda, Norway and South Africa; Ethnographic fieldworks in Rwanda, Uganda and Sudan; and has attended several international conferences on cultural heritage. He was also a member of the research team working on the repatriation of the Rwandan human remains taken to Europe during the colonial era.

Meanwhile, Nyirarugero was appointed commissioner at Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission(RDRC).

She was replaced amid shortfalls in safeguarding national unity the key pillar of Rwanda government, which was observed in northern province since a couple of months.

This week, ten officials, including three district mayors and the executive secretary of the province were dismissed over the matter.

In the same communique that was signed by Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente, Dr. Patrice Mugenzi was appointed Director General of Rwanda Cooperative Agency, replacing Pacifique Mugwaneza who assumed office in January as acting Director General after removal of Prof. Jean Bosco Harelimana.