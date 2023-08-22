Rwanda Cycling Federation Officials Under Investigation

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested the General Secretary of the Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) Benoît Munyankindi at the same time investigating Federation’s president Abdallah Murenzi for alleged crimes of favoritism.

RIB said that Munyankindi was arrested on June 21 and is detained at RIB Station in Kimihurura pending prosecution for the crime of making an administrative decision based on favoritism, friendship, acquaintance.

Abdallah Murenzi has not been arrested but RIB said that he is also being investigated as an accomplice to the crimes committed by Munyankindi.

Dr. Murangira B. Thierry, the RIB Spokesperson said that both cases are ‘still under investigation’ and details of the alleged crimes could not be divulged by press time, however their files are being processed for prosecution.

The arrest could have implications on the federation as Rwanda is trying to bid and prepare to host the UCI Road World Championship 2025.

Africa has been designated to host the UCI event in 2025 and Rwanda is one of the two countries that have applied to have the lucrative event in Kigali alongside Morocco.