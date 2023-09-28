AFCON: Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania To Host 2027 Edition

Good news to the East African football, Uganda Kenya and Tanzania won a prestigious hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The announcement, made by Confederation of African Football’s President South African Patrice Motsepe, sent waves of excitement across the region.

The three nations under the East Africa Pamoja, triumphed over formidable contenders, including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, and Senegal. It was a proud day for East Africa as they prepared to welcome Africa and the world to their vibrant corner of the continent.

The decision to award the hosting rights to these three nations marked a historic moment in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. Not since 1976, when Ethiopia had hosted the tournament, had the Afcon finals graced the Cecafa region. That year, Egypt had emerged victorious, etching their name in the annals of football history.

Some of these countries have already started the process of stadium renovations and fixing other facilities in order to bless the tournament.

“I received good news that our joint bid with Kenya and Tanzania to host the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2027 was successful. I thank the organizers for putting up a good case for East Africa. This will promote our countries and positively impact our economies, especially the tourism sector,” President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda wrote on Twitter.

In a twist of fate, Morocco, fresh from their impressive run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, also secured the hosting rights for the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. This came after Algeria had withdrawn their bid.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations promises to be a celebration of football, culture, and unity, as three nations came together to host the people from the world.