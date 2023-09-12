Djabel Manishimwe Opens Up On Amavubi’s Poor Pay And His Rayon Sports Exit

USM Khenchela new signing Djabel Manishimwe has opened up about the Rwanda national football team’s poor pay and his much-discussed departure from Rayon Sports.

In an interview with B&B FM Umwezi, the attacking midfielder pointed out that players are not highly motivated in Amavubi due to the low payment they receive there, making it difficult to even afford some food while traveling on national team duty.

“Sometimes the national team travels to play, for instance, in Egypt and when they arrive at Addis Ababa airport (Ethiopia), where they stay for three or four hours, they cannot afford to buy anything there. Basically, it’s an unpleasant thing for someone who is representing the country,” Manishimwe said.

“We, sometimes, run into other teams, but when you see them shopping, you feel ashamed. Because if you would spend that little money they gave us, you would end up with almost nothing.”

“Recently, when you were summoned to the national team, you were given Rwf10,000 for transportation, which could not even afford to transport you in a taxi to the team’s hotel. You bump into national team players riding motorcycles.”

“However, Haruna Niyonzima later complained about it, and the amount was slightly raised to Rwf100,000.”

The former APR player also attributed Amavubi’s long-term horrible results to the players’ lack of communication because everyone wants to perform well on the pitch by himself rather than the team.

“When we are in training, you can tell we are a good team, but when we get into a match, things change dramatically because we lost communication. Every player plays for himself in order to be seen favorably by the crowd, but doing so doesn’t benefit the team at all.”

Manishimwe, who signed for APR in July 2019 after pretending to join Kenyan outfit Gor Mahia, also shed light on how he left Rayon Sports for their arch-rival.

He said that he was surprised to see great players part ways with the club, including his then-teammates Thierry Manzi, Olivier ‘Seif’ Niyonzima, and Ange Mutsinzi, while assuming that the club would continue its successful path.

“After winning two league titles, one Peace Cup, and reaching the CAF Confederation Cup group stages with Rayon Sports, it was incredible attainments.”

“We had a great team. And after that, while I expected the club to stay on track by keeping great players, I was surprised to see them leaving.”

“It’s hard to conduct things professionally in Rwandan football because I wouldn’t approach and tell Rayon Sports president that I want to join APR.”

“So, there was an offer from Gor Mahia, but their project wasn’t fitting to tempt me, but I had already planned to exit Rayon Sports. I talked to Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddy Kagere (who had played for Gor Mahia) and I found that life there was complicated.”

“I had also started talks with APR, who were offering more than Gor Mahia, but Rayon Sports refused to sell me to APR.”

“So, as per my contract, I had to pay Rayon Sports Rwf9 million in order to leave them and join a team from another country. To follow that, I talked to Gor Mahia’s Secretary General, and we arranged a transfer. APR then paid them (Gor Mahia), and the next morning I joined APR, which is when people saw me there in training.”

The Rwandan international midfielder also revealed that he received 2000 SMS messages after parting ways with Rayon Sports, many of which contained some insults calling him traitor.

He, however, said that he understands their anger because he couldn’t explain the reality to everyone.

“I love Rayon Sports, they helped me a lot, giving me time to play and shine. It’s where I achieved the best moments in my career. I always pray for them, and I can feel their rage.”

Visited 12 times, 12 visit(s) today