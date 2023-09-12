Rwanda’s Ministry of Education Releases Results of National Exams for PLE, O’ Level

Rwanda’s Ministry of Education(Mineduc) has released the results of National Exams for Primary Leaving Examination(PLE) and Ordinary Level(O’Level) two weeks ahead of the reopening of 2023 academic year.

In PLE, Mineduc registered 203 086 students from 3644 schools who were supposed to sit five exams in 1097 centers.

Of these students, 201 679 sat while 91.1% passed including 55.29% girls.

The students performed better in Kinyarwanda,Religion, Sciences and English respectively.

In O’level, 131 602 students were registered from 1799 schools and were supposed to sit 9 exams in 669 centers.

Of them, 131 501 sat the exams including 55.91% girls. Of all the students who sat, 86.97% passed including 54% girls.

They passed well mainly Kinyarwanda, English and Physics.

According to the Minister of Education, Gaspard Twagirayezu, the best students will be awarded tuition fee for one year, a gift from Umwalimu Sacco and this is on top of a laptop, and scholastic materials.

According to Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General of National Examination and School Inspection Authority the boarding school pass note is 26 for girls and 25 for boys who are joining Senior 1 from PLE.

In O level, boarding school pass note is 17 for the boys and girls.

According to Mbarushimana, students made three school choices, and priority for placement is the performance where the best get their choices in accordance with available places, but appeal options are available online, and at district level where a staff of NESA can assist complainants.

Meanwhile, 90 new TVET schools are set to be ready this academic year, in order to meet the national target to enroll 60% students TVET Schools by 2024.

Next year, the 25 remaining sectors of the country that do not have a TVET school will have one, in this endevour, according to Eng Paul Umukunzi, Director General of Rwanda TVET Authority.

To check examination results, a candidate goes to SMS and writes index number, then send to 8888.

