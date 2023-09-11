National Exam Results To Be Released Tomorrow

The Ministry of Education is set to release the eagerly anticipated results for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Ordinary Level (O’ Level) 2022–2023 National Examinations.

According to the notice posted on the ministry’s social media channels, the results will be made public on Tuesday, September 12, at 11am.

209,829 students took the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and 131,482 candidates took the O-level exams, according to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

Candidates and stakeholders can easily view their results using the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) webpage following the official publication at 11am

