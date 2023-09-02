The Sooner We Take Action, The Sooner We Reverse Absolute Ecosystem Collapse-Mrs. Kagame

First Lady Jeannette Kagame says the sooner the world takes action, the sooner people can reverse the current trajectory towards a complete ecosystem collapse.

Climate change, pollution, destruction of habitats, invasive alien species, overexploitation of the natural environment, are believed to be some of the factors that could cause biodiversity loss in the future.

For the case of Rwanda, she stated that efforts to protect its biodiversity have been multifaceted and multipurposed, from both local and international advocacy, resulting from the creation and expansion of national parks, and “no stone is left unturned.”

Mrs. Jeannette Kagame made the remarks on September 1, during the gorilla naming ceremony, or Kwita Izina, at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze District, Northern province.

During the ceremony, 23 new-born gorillas born within the previous year were named by dignitaries, sports stars, international creative industry giants, industry captains, and environmentalists.

As it has been in the previous celebrations, it was a pinnacle of nature and conservation, and hundreds of community members living around the home of the endangered mountain gorillas joined namers for celebrations, happened for 19th time.

“Nature can persist without us, but we cannot persist without it. Let us not interpret its hospitality as a dependency upon us. The sooner we act, the sooner we can reverse the current trend towards an eventual absolute ecosystem collapse,” Jeannette Kagame said.

Mrs. Kagame pointed out that Rwanda will continue to invest in conservation efforts as it develops rather than making a trade-off between economic progress and environmental responsibility.

Volcanoes National Park, Akagera National Park, Nyungwe National Park, and Gishwati-Mukura National Park are the four national parks in Rwanda. Additionally, Rwanda is making investments in conservation in secondary cities all around the nation, including the City of Kigali.

Tourism is thought to be the future source of huge revenues for the country.

Only the first half of 2023 saw Rwanda collect $ 247 million in tourism revenue, up 56% from $ 158 million during the same period in 2022, according to the most available statistics.

During this year’s baby gorilla naming ceremony, villages near the park were commended by Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), for their dedication to preserving and utilising a favourable habitat for the mountain gorillas.

“Today, we gave 23 new baby gorillas a name, an identity, and a future. Only a few decades ago, they would have been in danger of going extinct,” Akamanzi said.

The governor of the Northern Province, Maurice Mugabowagahunde, stated that since the revenue-sharing programme, more than 5,000 agribusinesses and many more have been sponsored by this revenue-sharing scheme, enhancing the livelihoods of the residents.

Meanwhile, reports from RDB indicated that over Rwf10 billion has been invested in activities that targets promoting national park neighboring communities, including building schools, accomodation, and hospitals, among others.

Under the theme “Conservation is Life”, the 23 new-born gorillas were called Gakondo, Bigwi, Ingoboka, Intiganda, Aguka, Umutako, Ikirango, Ramba, Inganzo, Urunana, Impundu, Gisubizo, Intarumikwa, Nibagwire, Jijuka, Narame, Inshingano, Mukundwa, Mucungunzi, Turumwe, Mugisha, Uburinganire, and Murare.

They come from the families of Agashya, Muhoza, Mutobo, Hirwa, Pablo, Ntambara, Dushishoze, Segasira, Isimbi, Musirikari, Kwitonda, and Igisha.