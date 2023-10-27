Rwanda Epic Returns

The annual international mountain bike race “Rwandan Epic” returns to Rwanda with racers expected to give an explosive performance in some of the most challenging terrains and locations in this fun but competitive race that seeks to build a big passion for biking in Rwanda and beyond.

Rwanda epic this year returns with not so many changes in location and is expected to start from October 31st and wind up on November 4th 2023, in Kigali,Musanze,Nyabihu and Rubavu.

The five-day international mountain bike race, “Rwandan Epic,” is making a grand return to Rwanda as participants have the opportunity to explore Rwanda’s stunning landscapes as tourists after each stage.

With a recent international category ranking by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), this year’s Rwandan Epic introduces new elements featuring world and national champions among its previous winners, the race guarantees both intensity and beauty.

This year’s Edition will be played in distinct styles in different categories: Female, Male, and Mixed Teams, with an additional out-of-competition category.

The race includes stages in prologue, Cross-country Marathon (XCM), and modern Olympic racing (XCO) styles from Kigali, Northern and Western Provinces. In the previous edition, the Belgian duo of Frans Claes and Jens Schuermans emerged victorious.

Rwanda, already hosting the UCI-ranked Tour du Rwanda, and will use this event as a stepping stone towards the UCI Road World Championships in 2025, an event that Rwanda would proudly host.

Rwanda Epic 2023 stages

-Stage 1: FAZENDA SENGHA prologue 9Km

-Stage 2: RUSIGA-MUSANZE 102km

-Stage 3: MUSANZE 60.5Km