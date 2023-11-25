Bruce Melodie, Zuchu Added to Move Afrika Lineup

Tanzanian singer-songwriter ZuchuRwandan celebrated musician Bruce Melodie and Tanzanian singer-songwriter Zuchu will join Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar onstage at Move Afrika, as revealed by Global Citizen and pgLang on Friday.

Tobagonian-Rwandan actor Winston Duke was announced as the host of the concert, which is scheduled for December 6 at Kigali’s BK Arena. The 37-year-old, who is illustrious for his role of M’Baku in the ‘Black Panther’ film series, was granted Rwandan citizenship in September.

“The possibilities for Rwanda and all of Africa are limitless. I’m proud to take part in the first-ever Move Afrika event in beautiful Kigali. This is not just a show, it’s the beginning of a massive shift in the African entertainment industry, which will have a lasting economic impact in Rwanda and right across the Continent,” Duke said.

RTV presenter Davy Carmel Ingabire and poet Fred Mfuranzima were also added to the star-studded lineup for the highly-awaited Move Afrika.

They joined the recently announced such as comedian and media personality Arthur Nkusi, musician Ariel Wayz, award-winning choreographer Sherrie Silver, DJ TOXXYK, actor and media personality Azziad Nasenya, and media personality Jackie Lumbasi as the headliners of the inaugural Move Afrika event along with Kendrick Lamar.

Move Afrika, which is curated by pgLang, is a long-term vision to pioneer a world-class music touring circuit across the African continent.

The event is anticipated to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of world-class live events.

In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Rwanda will host Move Afrika every year over the next five years. The tour will see new countries added annually with the aim of reaching five countries by 2025.