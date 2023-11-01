Torsten Spittler Appointed New Amavubi Coach

Former Mozambique technical director Torsten Frank Spittler has been named Rwanda national football team head coach, which is his first-ever job in charge of an African football team.

He will be assisted by Jimmy Mulisa and Yves Rwasamanzi.

The German gaffer succeeds Carlos Alós Ferrer, who left his job in July to become Belarus head coach after 16 months in charge. FERWAFA technical director Gérard Buscher was appointed as Amavubi interim coach in August, and the Frenchman led the team in one AFCON Qualifiers contest against Senegal, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Huye Stadium.

Beginning his coaching career 30 years ago, Spittler served as Germany Under-16 team assistant coach in 1998, where he spent a year. He also served as Malaysia’s Perak FA head coach in 2000 for one season and one season as Myanmar U15s head coach in 2019.

The German gaffer recently coached the German sixth-tier outfit TuS Holzkirchen.

He had coached only two national football teams — Nepal and Bhutan in 1999 and 2016, respectively — before being entrusted with leading his first-ever African national team.

The 61-year-old spent over five years in technical directorship as he served as technical director of Yemen (2003-2005), Sierra (2005), and Mozambique (2009-2011).

Spittler’s appointment comes two weeks before the start of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where Rwanda are positioned in Group C along with Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.

The 140th-ranked team — on the FIFA monthly ranking — will start their quest for a first-ever World Cup berth facing off against Zimbabwe at Huye Stadium and South Africa on November 15 and 21 at Huye Stadium.