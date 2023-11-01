WTTC In Rwanda: Who Is Speaking At The 23rd Global Summit?

Rwanda is set to host top travel and tourism voices as well as renowned global icons the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) 23rd Global Summit which kicks off in Kigali today, running up to November 3.

Presidents Paul Kagame and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, are among the heads of state expected to grace the first ever WTTC Summit to be held on the African continent.

Also expected but yet to be confirmed is the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, Vice President of Burundi, Prosper Bazombanza and Sam Matekane, Prime Minister, Lesotho, among other global leaders.

Ivorian and Chelsea footballing legend Didier Drogba is set to take to the stage as one of the main speakers at the global event which is going to bring the world together to discuss the future of travel and tourism.

Regarded as one of the greatest African football players in history, and all-time top scorer and former captain of the Ivory Coast national team, Drogba will share his experience of growing up in the West African country, and his continued fight for social progress. After retiring from professional football, Drogba continues to inspire and change lives.

Other keynote speakers include Justin Urquhart-Stewart, global economist and renowned business commentator; David P. Pekoske, Administrator of the United States Transport Security Administration; Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal Football Club.

Other notable speakers include Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, and Yvonne Makolo, CEO of Rwandair and Chair of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the first woman to take on this role.

The Summit’s theme underscores the sector’s significance beyond revenue: its impact on the planet and global communities. Business leaders from across the globe will collaborate on future-proofing the sector, ensuring resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Speakers from WTTC include Arnold Donald, WTTC Chair; Greg O’Hara, Founder and Managing Partner Certares; Gloria Fluxa, Vice Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer, Iberostar; Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman of Heritage Group and co-chair of Abercrombie and Kent, Julie Shainock, Global Managing Director for Travel, Transport Logistics and Hospitality, Microsoft and Matthew Upchurch, President and CEO of Virtuoso.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President and CEO, who will also be speaking at the opening ceremony, said presence of the prominent names at the summit, which reiterates Rwanda’s commitment to be a leader in tourism and conservation.

“We are delighted to announce that such heavyweight and influential figures will be joining us in Kigali next week.

“This is our first Summit on the African continent. Rwanda’s dedication to the Travel & Tourism sector’s resurgence after challenging times is commendable. The nation’s rapid growth trajectory positions it as an upcoming tourism hotspot.”

Under the theme “Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future” the event will focus on the value of the sector, not only to the global economy, but to the planet and communities around the world.

During the Global Summit, industry leaders and international government officials from around the world will gather in Rwanda’s capital to continue aligning efforts to support the sector’s recovery and address the challenges the future poses to ensure a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable Travel & Tourism sector.

Government dignitaries, including Rwanda’s Minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, South Africa’s Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille; Tanzania’s Minister of Natural Resources & Tourism, Angellah Jasmine Mbelwa Kairuki; and Ukraine’s Tourism Development Chairperson, Mariana Oleskiv, will also grace the occasion.

Others speakers will include Amadou Gallo Fall, founder and president, The Basketball League Africa, Paul Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Ports, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda, and Nelson Boyce, Managing Director, Travel at Google. Journalists Larry Madowo of CNN, Tania Habimana of CNBC and Peter Greenberg of CBS News will be among the moderators.