Unbridled Celebrations at UR 9th Graduation

Musanze district, a touristic hub in the Northern Province was a place to be today for the 9th graduation of the University of Rwanda, an institution with six colleges which has added 8,321 graduates from Bachelor through PhD to the labor market.

They include 38 graduates Doctor of Philosophy (PhDs), an increase compared to last year with 25 graduates. They graduated in various fields including Data science, Econometrics, Biology in education, Chemistry in education, Energy economics, Information Technology, among other courses.

On the Master’s level, the university graduated 569 students across the six colleges while 7,714 students graduated with Bachelor’s degrees, Diplomas and certificates.

Among the graduates is 127 international students from 20 countries including Cameron, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudani, Sudani, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Burundi, China, Mali, Namibia, Peru, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“The university has grown, increased its centre of excellence and it is a contribution to the research ecosystem. The graduation of 38 PhDs, expanded partnership and collaborators we just witnessed today, and the growing numbers of the international students are just examples we can cite today,” Gaspard Twagirayezu, Minister of Education said.

“As we step into the next decade, the evolution of technology and dynamics of globalization and shifting social economic landscapes, we demand the fundamental rethinking of the role universities play in shaping our societies.”

Twagirayezu stated that the university of Rwanda stands at a critical juncture where adaptation to innovation and forward-thinking strategies are imperative.

“It is a day to thank people in our lives, and to thank ourselves. This is a patriotism investment put in us, everyone here has been helped or sponsored to realize his dream. The university of Rwanda has become a home to the multinational students,” Innocent Ntwari, graduate’s representative said.

“The raise in the number of international students is proof that you are becoming of quality to the nation, and Africa at large. The degrees conferred to us is a tool for us to act on our big dreams. The leadership that we have seen portrays a symbol that we are ready to be accountable to what we are going to do,” Ntwari added.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Council (HEC) put the targets of academic and teaching staff members with PhDs at 30%. Available figures from UR indicate that PhD teaching staffing increased from 18% to 26%, in the last eight years.

At the graduation, the best candidates were treated with gifts that were provided by the university itself and/or the partners which include corporate companies, local and international organisations to mention a few.

Awards range from office and educational equipment, scholarships, professional internships and cash prize.