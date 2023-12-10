AS Kigali 2-1 Rayon Sports: Ssekisambu’s Double Helps AS Kigali Winless Streak

Erisa Ssekisambu bagged a first-half double as AS Kigali broke their seven-game win drought, with a 2-1 victory over Rayon Sports on Saturday night.

With Shaban Mbarushimana’s side starting the contest off to a flying pace, Ssekisambu gave the hosts a well-deserved early lead after 17 minutes to stun Kigali Pele Stadium into silence.

The Ugandan striker doubled the advantage six minutes later after Rafael Osaluwe made a great effort to find Ssekisambu with an exquisite pass, and the striker converted the shot into the back of the net.

The visitors burst into life before the halftime break as Kevin Muhire halved the deficit after receiving the ball from Youssef Rharb on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder unleashed a strike, which Pascal Niyonkuru failed to stop despite getting his hand to the ball, into the net.

Both sides had some scoring chances in the second half, but they ultimately failed to take advantage of them.

AS Kigali were forced to play with 10 men for 22 minutes as Jean Bosco Akayezu was sent off in the 76th minute for falling Arsene Tuyisenge. Nevertheless, Shaban Mbarushimana’s side managed to bring off a stirring 2-1 triumph.

This was the first victory after seven Rwanda Premier League successive matches for AS Kigali as their last win was a 1-0 win over Marines on October 11 at Umuganda Stadium thanks to Ssekisambu’s 38th-minute goal.

The Kigali-based team dropped from 15th to 13th position on 14 points from 14 games after the victory, whilst Rayon Sports sit in fourth place on 26 points.

Saturday’s Day 14 results

Gasogi United 2-4 Mukura

Musanze 4-0 Marines

Muhazi United 1-0 Bugesera

Kiyovu Sports 2-1 Etincelles

AS Kigali 2-1 Rayon Sports