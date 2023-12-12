Home NewsNational UK Government Wins Parliamentary Vote Paving Way For Rwanda Migration Plan
UK Government Wins Parliamentary Vote Paving Way For Rwanda Migration Plan

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 10:11 pm

Home Secretary Cleverly and Dr. Biruta display the files after signing the treaty in Kigali last week. Parliament passed the bill following the amendment of the agreement to strengthen it. File Photo.

The UK Government on Tuesday received a major boost to proceed with the implementation of the UK-Rwanda Immigration Plan after Parliament voted in favour of Prime Minister  proceeding with the execution of the plan.

The Government won decisively after the august house passed the Rwanda Safety bill, with 313 Members of Parliament voting in favour of the bill against 269 legislators who voted against. At least 24 MPs abstained from voting but it did not stop the government from triumphing.

Following the ruling, PM Sunak said that they will now proceed to make it a law to allow flights to relocated asylum seekers to Rwanda as a deterrent measure against illegal immigration.

“The British people should decide who gets to come to this country – not criminal gangs or foreign courts. That’s what this Bill delivers. We will now work to make it law so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats,” PM Sunak posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

