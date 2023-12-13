Rayon Sports 1-1 Kiyovu Sports: Ngendahimana’s Late Equaliser Seals Point For Mohamed Wade’s Side

Eric Ngendahimana staggered his former side by nodding a late equaliser to earn Rayon Sports a 1-1 draw against Kiyovu Sports in Tuesday’s Rwanda Premier League match at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Rayon Sports came into the contest craving for a rebound following their 2-1 defeat to AS Kigali over the weekend, whilst Kiyovu entered the game hoping to build on their 2-1 triumph over Etincelles.

Chérif Bayo opened the scoring for the visitors when Richard Kilongozi’s cross was deficiently defended by Hakim Bugingo, then the Senegalese forward powered an outside-the-box bullet shot into the corner of the net in the 11th minute.

From that point forward, the tension enhanced on the pitch between the arch-rivals, fueling a captivating match. Fred Muhozi could have doubled the lead for Joslin Bipfubusa’s side seven minutes later, but Simon Tamale deftly denied the Rwandan winger.

Rayon Sports thought they had awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute when Bayo shoved Joackiam Ojera near the penalty area. However, the Ugandan winger deliberately plunged into the area, and the match official Patience Rulisa disregarded a potential foul.

The hosts were dominant in the final 20 minutes of the first half as they sought an equaliser, but Ojera and Musa Esenu were unable to convert their two clear-cut scoring chances, which saw Kiyovu took a 1-0 lead at the halftime break.

It was a nail-biting second half as Mohamed Wade’s men looked to find the net, while the visitors hunted to extend their advantage. The hosts were ultimately rewarded for their efforts when Ngendahimana headed in Ojera’s cross in the 87th minute to cancel out Bayo’s early opener.

Rayon Sports are fourth in the standings on 27 points from 15 matches, whereas Kiyovu sit in sixth position on 21 points after winning only one in their last six games.

Tuesday’s Day 15 results:

Police 3-0 Musanze

Rayon Sports 1-1 Kiyovu Sports

Bugesera 2-0 Etoile de l’Est

Muhazi United 0-0 AS Kigali

Marines 1-1 Sunrise

Mukura 0-1 Gorilla