Heroes Cup2024: APR, POLICE FC To Clash at Grand Finals

Rwandans sports enthusiasts will celebrate the the annual Heroes Day on 1 February 2024, with country’s league’s giants locking horns in the final game.

In the men’s category, Rwanda national league’s giants APR FC and Rwanda national Police Football Club (Police FC) will battle each other to win this year’s Heroes Cup.

APR FC, the army side, is the defending champs of Heroes Tournament 2023.

Police FC will face the army side in the finals after knocking out Musanze FC by 4-2 on penalties in the semifinals games last Sunday.

On the same day APR FC walked to the finals after kicking out the blues- Rayon Sports FC.

Men’s final game will take place at 6pm at Kigali Pele Stadium, while As Kigali Women football club will take on Rayon Sports women football club at 3PM at the same venue.

About Rwanda’s Heroes Day

Heroes Cup is an annual competition that involves different sports disciplines held in partnership with the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO) on the occasion of honoring heroes of the nation.

Eric Manizabayo in the men’s category, and Xaverine Nirere in the women’s category emerged winners of the fourth edition 2024 Heroes Cycling Cup which took place in Kigali on Saturday, January 20.

The celebrated heroes are classified into three categories: Imanzi, Imena and Ingenzi.

The first category – Imanzi, features a supreme hero who demonstrated outstanding achievements characterized by supreme sacrifice, outstanding importance and examples. This category comprises Maj. Gen. Fred Gisa Rwigema and the ‘Unknown Soldier’. The latter represents all those fighters who died during the 1990-1994 Liberation Struggle.

The second category, Imena includes the Hero who seconds Imanzi and who is reputed for his/ her extraordinary acts for the country which are characterized by supreme sacrifice, high importance and example. This category includes King Mutara Rudahigwa III, Michel Rwagasana, Agatha Uwiringiyimana, Felicite Niyitegeka and the Nyange Secondary School students.

The third category, Ingenzi refers to the Hero who seconds Imena and who is notorious for his/her good ideas or his/her outstanding achievements characterized by supreme sacrifice, great importance and high example.