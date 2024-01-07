King Abdullah II Of Jordan Arrives In Rwanda On A Three Day Working Visit

The leader of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, arrived in Rwanda on Sunday where he was received by his host, President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro Village, the same evening, as he begins his three-day working visit to Rwanda.

The Jordanian King was received by a guard of honour at Urugwiro Village before heading into a tête-à-tête discussion with President Kagame, followed by bilateral talks together with their respective delegations.

“At the conclusion of the bilateral talks, various agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed including an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance,” a statement from the Office of the President reads.

It adds that an agreement on cooperation in the field of health and medical science, a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of agriculture will also be signed.

On the second day of his visit, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi, to pay tribute to the over one million victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“The Government of Rwanda and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan enjoy commendable bilateral relations. In 2022, President Kagame visited the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan where he held talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II. The two leaders discussed common and global challenges and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields,” the statement added.

Rwanda and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan cooperate in the fight against terrorism through direct communication or under the umbrella of the Aqaba Process. The areas of cooperation also include political consultations, higher education, health and medical sciences, defence and security, and air services.