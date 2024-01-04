Rwanda’s Busy Schedule for 2024

Rwanda continued to position itself as a meeting, conference and sports events hub in 2023 hosting a number of global activities.

These ranged from Women Deliver, GSMA Mobile World Congress, International Association Football Federation (FIFA) Congress, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Trace Music Awards 2023 and the Global Citizen’s Move Africa Week, etc.

This year 2024 will also be an active year.

In January 2024, the UK-Rwanda Business Forum in Kigali will provide unrivaled opportunities for high-level dialogue and networking. UK and Rwandan business leaders, investors, and senior government officials will discuss business opportunities under the theme “Succeeding in Rwanda: Unlocking Growth & Opportunities”.

The forum will attract high-quality British investment that supports deeper linkages with local supply chains that create quality jobs for Rwanda and further be an opportunity for new and existing investors to share their interests and experiences in doing business in Rwanda.

In February The Tour du Rwanda (TDR), one of Africa’s most celebrated cycling events will return to the country of a Thousands Hills.

It attracts riders from the USA, Belgium, Canada, France, Kenya, South Africa, Eritrea, Algeria, Gabon among others who challenge their Rwandan counterparts on their land. Last year’s TDR was won by Henok Mulueberhan, the fourth Eritrean to win the tour.

Also coming is Africa Energy Expo, a Pan-African event aimed at promoting sustainable, innovative energy sources and driving the African energy transition.

Taking place in Kigali, is also Africa Energy Expo will offer an original platform for investors to meet, showcase the latest brands, products, technologies, and innovations.

In March, Kigali will host the edition of E3 International Cancer Conference which explores the interdisciplinary field of research offering an advanced educational program for the innovative research and technological advancements in the health sector.

This year’s theme: “Bridging the Gap: Advancing Cancer Care, Research, and Education in Africa Beyond the Post-COVID Era” aims to catalyze trans-formative changes in the landscape of cancer-related activities in Africa.

Meanwhile, April will see the Multilateral Initiative on Malaria (MIM) Conference coming to Rwanda since its establishment in 1997.

NIM is an alliance of international organizations and individuals with an overarching goal to strengthen and sustain collaboration through research and training and raising the capability of malaria endemic countries in Africa to carry out research required to develop and improve tools for malaria control.

MAY will welcome once again the Basketball Africa League (BAL)- a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA. It is a professional league featuring 12 teams from across Africa that completed its third season in May 2023. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Africa has organized across the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) announced a multi-year extension of their existing collaboration that will see the BAL continue to play games at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda each season, including the BAL Playoffs and Finals in 2024, 2026 and 2028. The BAL and RDB will also collaborate on youth development and social impact programs.

As a potentially growing ICT hub, Rwanda will once again host the eLearning Africa annual conference and exhibition is the largest and most comprehensive knowledge sharing event for digital education, training and skills on the African continent

June will bring the 3rd UN Conference on the Landlocked Developing Countries in Kigali, Rwanda under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Driving Progress”- opening an opportunity to explore innovative solutions and building meaningful partnerships to unlock the potential of landlocked developing countries.

Also the SUN Movement Global Gathering, one of the largest international gatherings within the nutrition community will be held in the same month under the theme “NutritiON: Power the Change”. With this slogan the Movement urges its members to embrace the power of nutrition to address several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

July will be relatively slower with only one major event of the African coffee and tea (act) Expo 2024- an ideal platform for new products and technology by local and regional industry stakeholders to tap into existing markets while creating inroads to new markets.

Meanwhile, August will gather the Hill Festival 2024- the Second edition of an annual festival located in beautiful Rwanda.

Its aim is to provide a unique musical experience and Africa’s first music festival of its kind. The event is all about people coming together and having an experience of a lifetime while listening to great music in a beautiful setting in the heart of Africa.

The Ironman® and Ironman® 70.3® Triathlon Series (swim, bike and run) is the world’s premier full-distance and half-distance triathlon series consisting of over 150 qualifying races in 50+ countries, regions and territories across the world.

The Ironman World Championship is held annually in Kailua-Kona, Hawaï and the Ironman 70.3 World Championship which rotates globally on an annual basis.

This year Rwanda will host the event in Rubavu district, since the first edition in August 2022.

September bring the Africa’s Food Systems Forum- AGRF to Kigali once again. This is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture and food systems, bringing together stakeholders to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African food systems forward.

Rwanda is also set to host three consecutive tournaments of the Veterans Clubs World Championship (VCWC) for 10 days – starting from 1st to 10th September 2024 to 2026, with five Economic Forums on Peace, Education, Health, Tourism and business.

In October, Global Noncommunicable diseases (NCD) Alliance Forum will take place in Kigali organised by the NCD Alliance (NCDA) in partnership with the Rwanda NCD Alliance as local host.

The forum will gather over 500 participants to improve NCD prevention and care for people living with NCDs

The World Federation of Engineering Organisation Executive Council Meeting – Global Engineer Congress- internationally recognized and chosen leader of the engineering profession and cooperates with national and other international professional institutions will also come to Kigali to constructively resolve international and national issues for the benefit of humanity.

The events calendar will conclude in December with 12th International Conference of the African Materials Research Society (AMRS).

At its heart, the AMRS series of conferences allow the scientific and research communities to build knowledge, foster relationships and promote action for further understanding and collaborations in the broad fields associated with materials science and technology.