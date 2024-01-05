Home Sports Goalie Kimenyi, Muyango Legally Get Spliced
Sports

Goalie Kimenyi, Muyango Legally Get Spliced

by Eddy Abayisenga
written by Eddy Abayisenga 9:19 am

Kimenyi and Muyango tied the knot on Thursday.

AS Kigali shot stopper Yves Kimenyi and Miss Rwanda Photogenic 2019 and Isibo TV Presenter Claudine Uwase Muyango were lawfully married on Thursday, January 4. The celebrity couple’s civil marriage ceremony took place at Nyarugenge sector in Nyarugenge district.

Kimenyi, who has been together with his betrothed for over three years, popped the question on February 28, 2021, and Muyango said yes without further thought.

The twosome shares a son, Miguel Yanis Kimenyi, who was born in late August 2021. Kimenyi and Muyango’s love came to light in 2020 after the former APR goalkeeper split up with Didy D’Or in June 2019 following his leaked video saga.

The couple said their vows at the City Hall.

The religious wedding ceremony and reception of the pair will be held on Saturday, January 6.

Kimenyi has been sidelined since October 29, 2023, when he sustained a severe leg injury during a Rwanda Premier League contest between AS Kigali and Musanze at Umuganda Stadium.

The Amavubi goalie’s two bones – tibia and fibula – were heavily hurt following his crash with the then-Musanze striker Peter Agblevor. He then underwent surgery and is expected to return to the pitch in the middle of the year.

Kimenyi used his time on the sidelines following a nasty injury, to formalise things.

Related Posts

Mapinduzi Cup 2024: Niyibizi Nets Twice As APR...

Equity Bank Reassures Cogebanque Clients, Staff On Smooth...

Rwanda FDA Recalls Kenyan Manufactured Drug

Rwanda Mining Board Cancels Mining Licences For 7...

Bereaved Rwandans In 2023 From All Backgrounds

2023, A Year of Entertainment that Was

2024: The New Year In Rwanda and what...

Rwanda is Ready to Maintain Peace and Extend...

Yellow Paper: 2023 Appointments By Cabinet and Head...

Court Releases Suspects In the Case of Rwf160M...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.