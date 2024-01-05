Goalie Kimenyi, Muyango Legally Get Spliced

AS Kigali shot stopper Yves Kimenyi and Miss Rwanda Photogenic 2019 and Isibo TV Presenter Claudine Uwase Muyango were lawfully married on Thursday, January 4. The celebrity couple’s civil marriage ceremony took place at Nyarugenge sector in Nyarugenge district.

Kimenyi, who has been together with his betrothed for over three years, popped the question on February 28, 2021, and Muyango said yes without further thought.

The twosome shares a son, Miguel Yanis Kimenyi, who was born in late August 2021. Kimenyi and Muyango’s love came to light in 2020 after the former APR goalkeeper split up with Didy D’Or in June 2019 following his leaked video saga.

The religious wedding ceremony and reception of the pair will be held on Saturday, January 6.

Kimenyi has been sidelined since October 29, 2023, when he sustained a severe leg injury during a Rwanda Premier League contest between AS Kigali and Musanze at Umuganda Stadium.

The Amavubi goalie’s two bones – tibia and fibula – were heavily hurt following his crash with the then-Musanze striker Peter Agblevor. He then underwent surgery and is expected to return to the pitch in the middle of the year.