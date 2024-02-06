Kamonyi Unveils A New Football Pitch In Honor of National Heroes

Residents of Nyamiyaga sector, Ngoma village from Kamonyi ditrict of the Southern Province early this month joined local leaders to launch a football pitch as a tribute to the national heroes.

Rwanda celebrate the National Heroes of February 1, and Kamonyi has a lot to remember in particular.

The pitch is built at the birthplace of Maj. General Fred Gisa Rwigema, the national hero from the category of Imanzi. Rwigema was the commander of Rwanda Patriotic Army(RPA Inkotanyi) at the launch of the attack against the Genocidal government, October 1,1990. He died on the battlefield on October 2,1990.

At the launch of the football pitch last week, the citizen said that Rwigema’s legacy will never be betrayed.

“He(Rwigema) had a big dream for the country; he was concerned by our development, reason why as women, we cannot take it for granted. The country he fought for is now giving us right to education and decent health,” said one Adrien Niyonagize, a resident of Nyamiyaga.

This project was completed at a tune of Rwf 180 million, including of which 70 per cent, contribution of the residents and 30 per cent by the government.

The Director General of Local Government Development Auhtority (LODA) Claudine Nyinawagaga represented the Minister of Local Government at this event.

Her institution financed this project through the Vision Umurenge Program(VUP) public works.

“Such a successful project can also be registered under heroic deeds. Thank you for being able to use efficiently a modest budget for such a beautiful facility,” she said.

“It is important to always find solutions within us, instead of always relying on government’s support.”