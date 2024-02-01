PM Ngirente Leads Rwandans To Mark 30th National Heroes Day [PHOTOS]

Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente today joined Rwandans to mark and honor the 30th National Heroes Day by laying a wreath on the symbol of heroes at the National Heroes Mausoleum located in Remera, City of Kigali.

The Prime Minister was representing President Paul Kagame who is currently in the US to mark the 2024 Rwanda Day due to kick off from February 2-3 in Washington DC.

At the brief wreath and army band salute ceremony PM Ngirente was accompanied the Speaker of the Senate, Dr. François-Xavier Kalinda, Minister of Defense, Juvenal Marizamunda, Minister of National Unity & Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) Dr. Jean-Damascene Bizimana and Faustin Ntezilyayo – Chief Justice & President of the Supreme Court.

Others included the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Mubarakh Muganga and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Felix Namuhoranye, Amb. Guy Nestor Itoua, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and former Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)-Inkotanyi Secretary General, Francois Ngarambe and the Mayor of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva among others.

On February 1 every year, Rwanda marks the National Heroes Day in honor of the country’s remarkable individuals who exemplified and defended the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for Rwanda and its citizens.

Some of the national heroes honored at the National Heroes Mausoleum including Maj. Gen Fred Gisa Rwigema, who is in the Imanzi category, recognized for leading the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF- Inkotanyi) liberation struggle in 1990 and was killed on the frontline, along with the ‘unknown soldier’.

Others who belong to the ‘Imena’ category, include King Mutara II Rudahigwa, former Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiyimana, Michel Rwagasana, Felicite Niyitegeka and Nyange students, all recognised for standing up against ethnic divisions.