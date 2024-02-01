Police Edges Army Side To Win 2024 Heroes Cup

For the first in club’s history, Rwanda Police FC has been crowned champions of this year’s Heroes Cup football competition after beating the army side APR FC 2-1.

The Police side managed to reach this achievement, thanks to the superb comeback by Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor who netted twice during the match held today as part of celebrations to mark the 30 National Heroes Day in Rwanda.

This victory also marked the second trophy for Police FC coach, Mashami Vincent this year after winning Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) games held in March 2023.

AS Kigali FC crowned Women’s Champs:

AS Kigali women football club also emerged as the champions of Heroes Cup 2024 in women category after beating their new rival Rayon Sports Women’s FC by 1-0 in a tight-marked game.

Janet Ukwinkunda was the heroine for AS Kigali as she scored the lonely goal in the whole game time.

Police VS APR Game Details:

In front of electric crowd at Kigali Pele stadium, the match started with pressure especially on APR FC side, as the French tactician-coach Froger Thierry Christian who was aiming to lift his first trophy in APR FC.

On 5th minute of the game through their South Sudan’s striker Sharaf Eldin Shaiboub, APR FC got first shot on target put his attempt goes directly in the hands of Rukundo Onesime the net minder of Police FC.

On 13 minute of the game following the massive free kick from Ruboneka Jean Bosco, Nshimiyana Yunusu break deadlock and score the opener goal to put the army side ahead.

Mashami Vincent’s defensive side were struggling after missing Burundian Samuel Ndizeye who were absent due to red card suspension.

On the 25th minute, Police Fc’s Muhadjiri Hakizimana through counter attack sent a magician shot but unfortunately goes a way of APR FC’s Nzila Pavelh goal post.

Police FC managed to control the attitude of APR FC and starts to put pressing on them but the Heroes defending champions closed the gaps and culm the situation.

The referee added four minutes to the half time but the scores remained 1-0.

The second half started with APR FC changes as the head coach decided to bring in forward striker Mugisha Gilbert to replace Bizimana Yannick who failed to register any shot on target in the 45 minutes of the first half.

Police FC were good in the starting of the second 45 minutes trying to create many chances to equalizer but APR FC retained control the game defense.

APR FC made another change as they brought in Ramathan Niyibizi for Luanga Tadeo to stabilize the midfield.

Police FC made their first substitution when they decided to bring in Jibrine Akuki to replace Niyonsaba Eric to strengthen the team offensive.

On the 75th minute of the game through the massive pass from Jibrine Akuki, Peter Agblevor netted the equalizer on Police FC ‘s side.

Police FC’s skipper Nshuti Dominic left the field for Mugisha Didier to keep the attacking rhythm.

Their tactics paid off on the 90th minute of the game as the Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor strikes the second goal to put them ahead until the end of the game.