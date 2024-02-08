Former Governor Gasana Back In Jail After Attending Son’s Wedding

The Rwanda Correctional Service(RCS) has clarified that the legal permission that was granted to CG(Rtd) Emmanuel Gasana was five days, effective from December 21, 2023, then he returned to jail.

CG(Rtd) Gasana who was the governor or Eastern Province was suspended from office through a statement by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente October 25 due to matters under investigation. Hours after the suspension, RIB confirmed holding him on allegations of abuse of office and acquiring illegal benefits.

On November 15, Nyagatare Primary court denied him bail on ground that he was accused of serious crimes and could evade the justice if released on bail because of his influence. He lost the bail case in appeal on November 27.

Late December 2023, the media heard that Gasana was granted permission to attend a wedding of his son, but it was not clear how long was this permission supposed to last.

The Commissioner General of Prisons Evariste Murenzi told the media during the Judicial Anti Corruption Week press conference, that his permission lasted for five days, effective December 21.

Commenting on this permission the Prosecutor General Aimable Havugiyaremye said that the permission caused controversy in social medial but permission of an inmate is provided by the law.

The law regulating correctional services of September 29,2022 provides that a prisoner can be granted permission to appear before court, to seek medical treatment, to carry out works approved by the administration of the correctional

facility, and when he or she is summoned by a competent governmental organ.

A prisoner can also be allowed to go out for any other reason not contrary to the standard operating procedures of the

Organ as approved by the administration of correctional facility.

In other areas, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) shared corruption cases that were registered among the judiciary. They include two staff from courts, five prosecutors, five court bailiffs, three lawyers.

At RIB, said Col (Rtd)Jeannot Ruhunga, the Secretary General of the institution, 16 staff were arrested.

“Every other day, we strenghen the measure if fight against corruption to make it hard for attempts, given the zero tolerance to corruption,” Ruhunga said.

Journalists raised a challenge where in court, a judge is given the target in number of cases to try, which they said, can affect the good conduct of trial, because the lawyer would want to increase performance.

Chief Justice Dr. Faustin Nteziryayo said that they always strike a balance, because quality is important, but always an institution has to get performance indicators.

Nteziryayo challenged the media to carry investigative stories in judiciary around corruption, to inform the judiciary decisions.