Rwanda Comes To The Diaspora Business Community

All roads lead to Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington DC where Rwanda Day, now 11 Edition is is bringing together Rwandans from all walks of lives this weekend.

The event started this Friday, February 2 with a business career between diaspora and home where Rwandans from entrepreneurship and corporate world discuss country development opportunities and how to grasp them.

The discussant in this first session last evening are people who have a lot to inspire with the youth, and are able to clearly share tips on investing in Rwanda.

They included Charity Kabango, Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners.

Charity Kabango, based in Toronto, ON, CA, is currently a Co-Founder and Director at Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners, LLC (ESP), bringing experience from previous roles at Morrissette Entrepreneurship, FM Global, OTF Group and CAMI Automotive.

She holds a 2009 – 2010 Masters Engineering and Public Policy in Focus on Sustainable Development from McMaster University. With a robust skill set that includes Strategy, Change Management, Strategic Planning, Team Leadership, Process Improvement and more, Charity Kabango contributes valuable insights to the industry.

Also joining this was Pascal Murasira, Norrsken East Africa.

Our Acting Chairperson @JeanneFM1

was among the panelists who exchanged extensively on the theme:

“Business and Careers, between Diaspora & Home” looking at among other areas potential partnerships between diaspora and local investors to build the nation. #RwandaDay2024

📸📸/… pic.twitter.com/hMYax1JgRp — PSF Rwanda (@PSF_Rwanda) February 3, 2024

When he talks about how Norrsken fit in the local ecosystem in Kigali, he says that Norrsken is there to support brilliant entrepreneurs who have been proving that Kigali can be a lucrative proof-of concept market.

“Kigali is A city you can go to to try radical new technologies before scaling to other bigger markets. Norrsken wants to support these entrepreneurs by creating a magical space where local and international innovators can find cool working facilities surrounded by a world class support system of investors, incubators, accelerators, lawyers, accountants, etc,” he said.

Also joining the panel was Jeanne Mubiligi the acting chairperson of the Private Sector Federation who elaborated on the organisation of the federation and business opportunities in Rwanda.

Shawn McCormick, Chair, Trinity Metals Rwanda was also part of this panel which was wrapped up by the CEO of Rwanda Development Board(RDB) Francis Gatare.

WATCH: What does #RwandaDay2024 mean to Rwandans living in the diaspora? @kigalitoday caught up with the Vice President of the US Rwanda Community Abroad. pic.twitter.com/OEm1AaEgBf — Richard Kwizera (@Muzungu4) February 3, 2024

Today, Rwandans and friends of Rwanda are eagerly awaiting for the message of President Paul Kagame who is accompanied by the First Lady Jeannette Kagame for the big day.

The busy day is starting at 7.30 PM Kigali time, with an Exhibition and Career Corner, which will be followed by an important session entitled Rwanda at 30, Rwanda in the World.

It includes key panelists including Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Jendayi Frazer from Hoover Institution, Stanford University and a long time friend of Rwanda.

Also joining the four is Major General Joseph Nzabamwita, Secretary General of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS) and Rwanda’s Minister of Youth and Arts Abdallah Utumatwishima.

In a world now threatened by many diseases, the second discussion will be around ‘Taking Care of Our Health’ which will start by remarks of Amb. John Nkengasong, Global AIDS Coordinator, U.S. Department of state.

A list of panelists, predominantly from the medical world will elaborate more on taking care of our health, and they include Dr. Paulin Basinga from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Senait Fisseha of Susan T. Buffett Foundation, Stella Mucyo from Rwanda;s University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and Dr. Nadège Nziza from Ragon Institute, MIT & Harvard.

A panel on Economic Development through Sports and Entertainment will feature remarks of Masai Ujiri, Founder & CEO, Giants of Africa who is doing incredible work in Rwanda’s basket ball and tourism development.

#PostcardsFromDC🇷🇼🇺🇸 To me, Rwanda Day is all about meeting and communing with members of the Rwandan community living around the world. On the sidelines of the Business Forum, I spoke to a few attendees and asked what #RwandaDay2024 meant to them Here are a few I spoke to: pic.twitter.com/CeeptKfj3d — Sanny Ntayombya (@SannyNtayombya) February 3, 2024

Clare Akamanzi, the recently appointed NBA Africa CEO and Bruce Melodie, Rwanda’s renowned musician will be part of the panel. They will be joined by Eugene Ubalijoro from Molson Coors.

Some speeches will introduce the most awaited session and those include messages from Pastor Rick Warren a member of Presidential Advisory Board and friend of Rwanda, together with Sen. Jim Inhofe.

In the event that will be intertwined with entertainment, Rwanda’s Ambassador to the USA Mathilde Mukantabana, will usher the audience into the “Meet the President” Session with H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of

Rwanda.