Hussein Shabani Scores On His Second Debut As AS Kigali Defeat Gorilla

Hussein Shabani delivered an amazing second debut for AS Kigali as he spearheaded them to a battling 1-0 victory over Gorilla in their matchday 19 of Rwanda Premier League on Friday afternoon.

The Burundian international striker, who recently re-signed for the City of Kigali-owned club after spending four months at Libyan outfit Al Ta’awon, put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute with a crisp strike from a loose ball in the box after great work from Jean Bosco Akayezu.

Guy Bukasa’s men could have even scored more had Felix Lottin and Erisa Ssekisambu converted their clear-cut chances in the first half.

The visitors weren’t resolute enough to bother AS Kigali, giving AS Kigali an opportunity to dominate throughout the contest at the almost empty Kigali Pele Stadium.

With this win, AS Kigali plunged into sixth position with 25 points from 19 matches.

It is fair enough to say that Guy Bukasa has significantly turned things around since he took over on December 28, 2023, as the Congolese coach, who found the club in the second-bottom spot of the table with 15 points, has yet to lose a game, winning three and drawing one.

Meanwhile, Gorilla have been struggling in the league as they have lost their previous three successive matches.

Moussa Gatera’s side are 12th in the standings, sitting just four points above the relegation zone with 21 points.