Home Sports Rwanda Sitting Volleyball Team Gets Ticket To Paralympic Games
SportsUncategorized

Rwanda Sitting Volleyball Team Gets Ticket To Paralympic Games

by Amon Nuwamanya
written by Amon Nuwamanya 12:23 pm

Rwanda national sitting volleyball team crowned the winners of Women’s ParaVolley Africa Sitting Volleyball 2024

Rwanda national sitting volleyball team crowned the winners of Women’s ParaVolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championship to secure a spot in the upcoming Paralympic games set to take place in Paris, France later this year.

This comes after the Rwandan side wrapped up the Kenyan side by 3-0 sets in the final game of Women’s ParaVolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championship, yesterday at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere Lagos – Nigeria.

On their campaign path to the finals, Rwanda women sitting volleyball team managed to win all their games in the competition to lift the trophy with an unbeaten record.

The women’s team will be making their third consecutive participation in the Paralympic games since their first time in 2016 Brazil- Rio de Janeiro, 2020 in Tokyo- Japan and now heading to Paris- France where the competition will take place from 28 August to 8 September, 2024.

Rwanda Women’s national sitting volleyball team celebrating their victory

In men category, Rwanda men’s national sitting volleyball team was not so lucky but they secured the third place after edging Algeria in straight sets.

Egypt clinched the championship record of 10th African title with a 3-0 triumph against Morocco, and also retaining their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Final Standings:

Women Category:

1. Rwanda
2. Kenya
3. Nigeria

Men’s Category:

1. Egypt
2. Morocco
3. Rwanda
4. Algeria
5. Kenya
6. Libya
7. Nigeria

Related Posts

Former U.S Soldier Commends RPF For Stopping Genocide...

America Succeeded Because of A Name, Rwanda Has...

Police FC’s Samuel Ndizeye Suspended For 6 Months

Rwanda Ranked Top Among 10 Safest Countries in...

Courage Above and Beyond: The Nyange Students Who...

Umushyikirano, Rwanda’s Participatory Democracy In Action

Rwanda Comes To The Diaspora Business Community

Hussein Shabani Scores On His Second Debut As...

KNC and His Gasogi Utd ‘Not Going’

Police Edges Army Side To Win 2024 Heroes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.