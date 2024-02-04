Rwanda Sitting Volleyball Team Gets Ticket To Paralympic Games

Rwanda national sitting volleyball team crowned the winners of Women’s ParaVolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championship to secure a spot in the upcoming Paralympic games set to take place in Paris, France later this year.

This comes after the Rwandan side wrapped up the Kenyan side by 3-0 sets in the final game of Women’s ParaVolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championship, yesterday at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere Lagos – Nigeria.

On their campaign path to the finals, Rwanda women sitting volleyball team managed to win all their games in the competition to lift the trophy with an unbeaten record.

The women’s team will be making their third consecutive participation in the Paralympic games since their first time in 2016 Brazil- Rio de Janeiro, 2020 in Tokyo- Japan and now heading to Paris- France where the competition will take place from 28 August to 8 September, 2024.

In men category, Rwanda men’s national sitting volleyball team was not so lucky but they secured the third place after edging Algeria in straight sets.

Egypt clinched the championship record of 10th African title with a 3-0 triumph against Morocco, and also retaining their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Final Standings:

Women Category:

1. Rwanda

2. Kenya

3. Nigeria

Men’s Category:

1. Egypt

2. Morocco

3. Rwanda

4. Algeria

5. Kenya

6. Libya

7. Nigeria