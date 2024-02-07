Rwanda And Polish First Ladies Visit Model ECD in Kigali

The Polish First Lady Mrs. Agata Kornhauser-Duda has visited the Eza Early Childhood Development Center to get first hand lessons on how Rwanda is implementing child care and education.

Accompanied by Rwanda’s First Lady Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, Duda had a guided tour of the center which is located at Village Urugwiro, the office of Rwanda President.

The guest was given a brief overview of the programme while both First Ladies had time to chat and play with the children at the center.

Following this tour, the First Lady of Rwanda hosted her guest at the Imbuto Foundation. It is the First Lady’s initiative with intervention in Health, Education and Youth Empowerment.

Mrs. Duda is in Rwanda on a two-day state visit with President Andrzej Duda.