FC Bayern Fan Club To Be Launched in Rwanda

by Daniel Sabiiti
The first-ever FC Bayern Fan Club will be launched in Rwanda with the inauguration event set to take place this Saturday in Kigali City.

This will mark a significant milestone in the appearance of the FC Bayern in Rwanda after signing a cooperation with “Visit Rwanda” in August last year.

In August 2023, President Paul Kagame received a signed Bayern Munich Jersey from Andreas Jung, Executive Board Member Marketing FC Bayern

The launch event will start at 19:00 at Sky Lounge Urban City by Blue Hotel Kigali and feature the screening of the Bundesliga top game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig , uniting football enthusiasts in a historic inaugural game.

With the aim of bringing together football enthusiasts from both the Rwandan and European communities, the FC Bayern Fan Club Rwanda is poised to become a hub for fans to connect, share their passion for the sport, and support their favorite team from Germany.

“Whether you’re a die-hard Bayern Munich fan or simply enjoy the thrill of the game, this event is open to all soccer enthusiasts or those who want to become one,” said Emmanuel Turatsinze, Founder and Coordinator FC Bayern Fan Club Rwanda.

With the support of TestSolutions Rwanda, all participants and fans at the FC Bayern Fan Club launch game will be served with free drinks on the house.

From left, Clare Akamanzi, former CEO RDB, Jung from Bayern Munich and Sports Minister Munyangaju.

