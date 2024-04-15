Benedata Scores Stoppage-time Leveler To Thwart APR From Winning the League Title

Janvier Benedata stepped off the bench and netted an injury-time equaliser to spearhead AS Kigali to a 2-2 draw against APR on Monday, thwarting APR from winning the league title with four games to spare.

APR had everything in their hands and was optimistic that they would lift their 22nd Rwanda Premier League title after rallying from a 1-0 deficit to grab a 2-1 advantage. However, they choked in the dying time even though AS Kigali was down to 10 players.

There was a minute of silence in honor of the late APR fitness coach, Adel Zrane, who passed away on 2 April, before the rescheduled matchday 26 contest.

APR showed off an early hunger to clinch the triumph as Victor Mbaoma threatened to score with a header that Adolphe Hakizimana halted with ease in the first minutes.

Fiston Ishimwe made sure he shattered his former side as the forward put the hosts in front at Kigali Pele Stadium in the 12th minute. He received the ball on the edge of the box, cut inside the box, and struck right away into the bottom corner of the net.

Nevertheless, APR swiftly responded, leveling the score three minutes later after launching ruthless pressure inside the AS Kigali box, with Alain Bacca Kwitonda poking home from a close range.

Mbaoma gave the visitors the lead in the 61st minute, following a brilliant run by Jean Bosco Ruboneka to set up the Nigerian striker for a finish into an open net.

AS Kigali had a vast blow in the 81st minute when Elias Rucogoza was sent off after he elbowed Ruboneka.

Still, Guy Bukasa’s side handled the final minutes with poise, and substitute Benedata showed the way, firing a crisp strike at the right-top corner of the net from the edge of the box in the 92nd minute to guarantee the City of Kigali-owned outfit sealed a point.

With the stalemate, AS Kigali extended their unbeaten streak against APR to 11 games and are sixth with 38 points in the standings.

Thierry Froger’s team had to hang around to claim the championship, following their upsetting 2-2 deadlock, despite sitting at the top of the league on 60 points, 12 points clear of their arch-rival Rayon Sports with four games left to play.