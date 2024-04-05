Four Genocide Memorial Sites Receive UNESCO’s Certification of World Heritage Sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has presented to the Government of Rwanda, certificates that confirms registration of four genocide memorial sites of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi on the list of world heritage sites.

The UNESCO certification for the Kigali, Nyamata, Bisesero and Murambi memorial sites, were presented this April 5, 2024 by the UNESCO Director-General, Audrey Azoulay to Dr. Bizimana Jean Damascène, the minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement.

Murambi memorial site is located in Nyamagabe district where a technical school turned into a killing grounds on the watch of UN forces, while Nyamata Genocide Memorial in Bugesera District, a Catholic Church turned from sanctuary to a genocide slaughter house.

In Bisesero Genocide Memorial from Karongi district, Western Province, Tutsi put up a resistance against the genocidal government but the later deployed heavily and massacred them.

Kigali Genocide Memorial site, is the resting place for 250,000 victims including children.